Russian military significantly increased aviation activity in Toretsk direction: from 400 to 500 airstrikes - OTG "Luhansk"

In the Toretsk sector over the past two weeks, the enemy has increased the use of aviation with the dropping of guided aerial bombs.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Dmytro Zaporozhets, spokesman for the OTG "Luhansk", on the We-Ukraine TV channel.

"As of today, we have 400 to 500 air strikes. The enemy, taking into account the fact that it is advancing there, is trying, again, to destroy any positions, possible places of shelter for the personnel of the Defense Forces. Today's assaults are mainly on foot and with the use of motorized vehicles, ATVs and other wheeled vehicles, without armored vehicles. The enemy is now making the main efforts to attack in the direction of Yablunivka, and if we take the northern part of Toretsk, it is in the direction of Diliyivka - Druzhba. Over the past day, the enemy conducted about 15 assault actions in that direction due to the fact that there are landings there, and he is trying to move mainly, so to speak, using "green"," he noted.

Zaporozhets added that no significant infantry reinforcements have been recorded in the Toretsk sector.

