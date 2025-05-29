Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko and the State Service of Special Communications have organised a monopoly on inspecting ventilation ducts in houses across the country.

The head of the AntAC, Vitalii Shabunin, said this on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

"It was only a matter of time before TOP-corruption returned to the State Service of Special Communications after Yermak had given it to corrupt officials like Zamlynskyi (Reznikov's deputy). And they have not disappointed! By teaming up with Yermak's other hand, Halushchenko, the SSSCIP has launched a national-scale corruption scheme that will reach almost every apartment," he said.

According to Shabunin, they have organised a monopoly on checking ventilation ducts in buildings across Ukraine.

"Owners have to pay up to UAH 1,000 for the certificate (without which they may not be able to connect gas). And the SSSCIP played a key role in the rollout of the scheme. This is powerful! This is unbreakable! And you're all talking about "nonsense": there are not enough drones at the front, we are losing technologically to the enemy, FPV drones have reached Kharkiv. The guys are doing their job, don't interfere!

The SSSCIP, which had previously been responsible for supplying the army with drones, has become a corrupt shit-house in the hands of Yermak's managers. The Tsar Midas we deserve..." he concluded.

