Zelenskyy: We agreed with Merz not to disclose details on Taurus missile supplies

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that the issue of supplying Taurus missiles was discussed during his conversations with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing RTL.

At the same time, the details of these talks will not be disclosed, as the two leaders agreed not to speak publicly "about certain topics."

"There are certain topics we agreed not to discuss publicly. But I don’t want to lie. We did discuss the Taurus issue with the Chancellor during two conversations. We are working in this direction. But I cannot provide you with any further details. I promised the Chancellor, and I keep my word," Zelenskyi emphasized.

As a reminder, Merz earlier announced that Germany had taken on the responsibility of financing a significant portion of the Starlink satellite system coverage in Ukraine.

