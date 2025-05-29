Russians drop explosives from drone in Kherson, injuring woman
Russian forces attacked the city of Kherson using a drone, dropping explosives on a 43-year-old woman.
This was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.
The incident occurred at around 3:30 p.m. As a result of the strike, the woman sustained blast injuries. She was taken to the hospital, where she is receiving necessary medical assistance.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password