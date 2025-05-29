Russians drop explosives from drone in Kherson, injuring woman

Russian forces attacked the city of Kherson using a drone, dropping explosives on a 43-year-old woman.

This was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.

The incident occurred at around 3:30 p.m. As a result of the strike, the woman sustained blast injuries. She was taken to the hospital, where she is receiving necessary medical assistance.

