ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10912 visitors online
News Drone attacks in Kherson
119 0

Russians drop explosives from drone in Kherson, injuring woman

Explosions rock occupied Mariupol

Russian forces attacked the city of Kherson using a drone, dropping explosives on a 43-year-old woman.

This was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.

The incident occurred at around 3:30 p.m. As a result of the strike, the woman sustained blast injuries. She was taken to the hospital, where she is receiving necessary medical assistance.

Read more: Russians attack civilian car in Kherson, man injured

Author: 

Kherson (1165) drones (2432) Khersonska region (2118) Khersonskyy district (218)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 