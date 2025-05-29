ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11754 visitors online
News IT Coalition Military aid to Ukraine
263 2

Over €1 billion raised for Ukraine through IT Coalition efforts – Umerov

Ministry of Defense

Nearly €1.1 billion raised for Ukraine through IT Coalition efforts

This was announced by Ukraine’s defense minister Rustem Umerov, Censor.NET reports.

In 2024–2025, partner countries under the coordination of the NATO Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA) provided €1.1 billion in financial and material assistance to Ukraine’s Armed Forces.

Umerov noted that since the beginning of this year alone, the Defense Forces have received three separate shipments — worth €3.3 million, €7.5 million, and nearly €2 million.

See more: Defense Ministry codifies "Baton Optic" – Ukrainian-made unmanned aerial systems. PHOTO

The Minister emphasized what this means:

  • secure and stable battlefield communications

  • scaling up the DELTA battlefield management system

  • development of the Oberih digital registry

  • enhancement of the Army+ and Reserve+ applications

"Our partners support and believe in our path, understanding the need to scale up projects in Ukraine. Our task is to deepen this technological cooperation.
I’m grateful to the allies of the IT Coalition. Innovation in the military is about defense, security, and victory," the defense minister stressed.

See more: Several models of Ukrainian special-purpose boats approved for use in AFU – Defense Ministry. PHOTO

Author: 

Defense Ministry (1701) aid (2386) Rustem Umerov (338)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 