Over €1 billion raised for Ukraine through IT Coalition efforts – Umerov

Nearly €1.1 billion raised for Ukraine through IT Coalition efforts

This was announced by Ukraine’s defense minister Rustem Umerov, Censor.NET reports.

In 2024–2025, partner countries under the coordination of the NATO Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA) provided €1.1 billion in financial and material assistance to Ukraine’s Armed Forces.

Umerov noted that since the beginning of this year alone, the Defense Forces have received three separate shipments — worth €3.3 million, €7.5 million, and nearly €2 million.

The Minister emphasized what this means:

secure and stable battlefield communications

scaling up the DELTA battlefield management system

development of the Oberih digital registry

enhancement of the Army+ and Reserve+ applications

"Our partners support and believe in our path, understanding the need to scale up projects in Ukraine. Our task is to deepen this technological cooperation.

I’m grateful to the allies of the IT Coalition. Innovation in the military is about defense, security, and victory," the defense minister stressed.

