Russia’s war against Ukraine pushes Europe to strengthen its own defense – von der Leyen

Russia’s full-scale war against Ukraine has pushed Europe to recognize the need to take responsibility for its own security and defense — and to actively engage in shaping the new world order that will emerge over the next decade.

This was stated by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen during the Charlemagne Prize award ceremony in Aachen, Germany, according to Ukrinform, as reported by Censor.NET.

"The adversaries of our open, democratic societies have rearmed and launched a new mobilization. There is no more striking example of this than Putin’s brutal and senseless war against Ukraine. Russia and other (totalitarian regimes – ed.) will continue expanding their military economies. That is why the need to invest in our own security is more urgent than ever. And we know those investments won’t come from elsewhere. Times are changing — and Europe is changing with them," said the President of the European Commission.

She noted that just a few years ago, it would have been unimaginable for the EU to allocate up to €800 billion for defense.

"It would also have been unthinkable for EU member states to raise their defense spending to historic highs. But we are doing this — to direct all of it toward the defense of peace," von der Leyen said.

In addition, the Commission President emphasized that for a long time, NATO and transatlantic partners have played a vital role in protecting security and freedom on the European continent — and many Europeans believed that would always remain the case.

However, as the Commission President noted, the Baltic states, Poland, and other countries of Central and Eastern Europe — which have experienced firsthand the struggle for freedom against Soviet dictatorship — had long warned of the threat, while much of Europe continued to rely on the so-called "peace dividend." According to her, those days are now over.

"A new international order will emerge in this decade. If we don’t want to simply accept its consequences — for Europe and for the world — we must take part in shaping it ourselves. History will not forgive delay or hesitation. Our task is European sovereignty," von der Leyen emphasized.

