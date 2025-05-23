Russia is currently the biggest threat to Europe not only in the field of conventional weapons, but also in hybrid warfare. Europe must learn to defend itself - militarily, industrially and socially.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated in an interview with ZDF by General Robert Briger, Chairman of the EU Military Committee.

Therefore, Europe should actively engage the population and raise awareness that "security costs money."

"Things were different after the end of the Cold War, but now we are facing a new reality," he said.

Briger noted that one should not expect an imminent Russian offensive against the EU states, but parts of the Baltic states that directly border Russia could be at risk. Therefore, more cooperation is needed in the field of security, defense, and armaments.

According to Briger, by 2025, the EU will create a rapid response force of 5,000 soldiers. These forces are intended primarily to resolve crises outside of Europe.

Even if military support from the United States is still needed, Europe will have to take on more responsibility, the chairman of the EU's military committee believes. This is not just a matter of finances, but also the need for a deep societal rethink across Europe, including in light of the current threats posed by long-range weapons and hybrid warfare.

"In the future, Europe will have to be defended primarily by Europeans," he said.

As a reminder, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has stated the need to strengthen Europe's defense capabilities amid threats from Russia.