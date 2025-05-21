EU and Germany are negotiating with US on new sanctions against Russia, - German government spokesman Cornelius
The European Union and Germany are negotiating with all stakeholders in the United States to impose new sanctions against Russia.
This was stated by a representative of the German government, Stefan Cornelius, Censor.NET reports citing France 24.
"I cannot comment on these internal American debates, but rest assured that Europe and the federal government are also in talks with all players in the United States," he said.
It is expected that the new sanctions will be related to further pressure on Russia in connection with its armed aggression against Ukraine. Details of possible restrictions have not yet been disclosed.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password