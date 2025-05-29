Situation in Sumy region remains difficult but under control – RMA

As of the evening of May 29, the operational situation in Sumy region remains difficult but under control. Active fighting is ongoing in certain border areas, particularly near settlements in the Khotin and Yunakivka communities.

This was reported by the head of the Sumy regional military administration, Oleh Hryhorov, Censor.NET reports.

Hryhorov noted that the enemy is operating in small groups, attempting to infiltrate border villages and establish footholds.

"The situation along the contact line is constantly shifting — in some areas we hold the initiative, in others the enemy is showing activity. But our Defense Forces are holding the line. The Armed Forces of Ukraine, border guards, National Guard units, and all components of the defense forces are heroically repelling the occupiers. We are deeply grateful to every defender — male and female — for their courage. Together with the military, we are implementing a range of measures to strengthen the protection of civilians and territories and to effectively counter the enemy. I remain in constant communication with military command around the clock — we respond to any changes in the situation swiftly and in coordination. We are acting proactively," he wrote.

At the same time, he urged residents of border areas not to delay evacuation. Over the past 24 hours, more than 50 people have evacuated from border communities in Sumy region.

Earlier reports indicated that Russian occupying forces had amassed sufficient troops and equipment in Kursk region and may attempt an attack on Ukrainian territory.

