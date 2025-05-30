Russians are advancing in Sumy region, enemy activity is intensifying, - DeepState

The Russians continue to push infantry and advance in Sumy region.

This was reported by DeepState, Censor.NET informs.

The osinters say that the enemy's advances in Bilovody and Loknya are unfortunately not the last, and the enemy's activity is increasing every day. The constant pressure from the infantry is showing, and the previous successes motivate the Katsaps to build on them.

Currently, the settlements of Vodolahy, Volodymyrivka and Kostiantynivka are under the question of enemy control. They are in the grey zone, as there are active assault operations and no clear confirmation of their occupation.

"We keep in touch with many soldiers from different units holding the line, and the most interesting thing is that they all describe different situations in this area. Accurate and verified information is important to us, not the speed of marking, so once the real situation is established, we will make the appropriate changes to the map. The prospects are disappointing. The enemy is targeting the village of Khotyn and Yunakivka. The enemy has already approached the latter and is trying to carry out assault operations in the direction of the village. Yunakivka has many houses, which have always been an opportunity for the enemy to hide, accumulate and gain a foothold. If the enemy manages to take this village and the surrounding heights, there is a threat of FPV drones being used against Sumy. The Defence Forces are making every effort to stabilise the situation and stop the enemy's advance," the statement said.

