He directed Russian missiles at Ukrainian military airfields: SSU detained FSB agent in Khmelnytskyi region

The Security Service of Ukraine has prevented a series of Russian strikes on the aviation infrastructure of the Defense Forces.

This was reported by the press service of the SSU, Censor.NET reports.

Thus, an FSB agent was detained in the Khmelnytsky region, who was collecting intelligence for the fire damage of the Armed Forces of Ukraine airfields in western Ukraine.

It is a 53-year-old unemployed man who came to the attention of the occupiers as a pro-Kremlin "commentator" on Telegram channels.

"The main task of the agent was to identify the runways of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the western regions of Ukraine and track the "schedule" of combat flights at the airfields. According to available data, the enemy planned to use this information for missile and drone strikes on domestic military aviation," the statement said.

The SBU exposed the agent and documented his intelligence activities. The traitor was later detained at his place of residence. Prior to that, special measures were taken to secure the locations of the Defense Forces.

His phone, on which he was accumulating information and preparing a "report" for the FSB, was seized.

He has now been served a notice of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law).

The offender is in custody. He faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

