Russian soldier executed two Ukrainian POWs, after which he was captured by Ukrainian forces – SSU

A Russian occupier currently held captive by Ukraine’s Defense Forces has been identified as having committed a war crime.

This was reported by the SSU press service, according to Censor.NET.

On January 9, 2025, he, along with other Russian troops, executed two captured Ukrainian servicemen during combat operations on the Kursk axis.

Two days later, the Russian sabotage and reconnaissance group (DRG) was located and attacked by Ukrainian Special Operations Forces. The unit was partially eliminated, and the suspect was taken prisoner.

"The investigation has established that the detainee is a rifleman from the 40th Separate Marine Brigade of the Russian Armed Forces. During the investigative actions, he attempted to conceal the fact of his crime, but SSU officers gathered sufficient evidence proving his guilt.

It was determined that both Ukrainian servicemen were captured by Russian troops following a firefight with a Russian sabotage and reconnaissance group (SRG) that had covertly approached the forward positions of the Defense Forces.

After temporarily seizing the dugout, the occupiers took the prisoners out into open terrain and shot them in the back with assault rifles. As a result of the gunfire, both Ukrainian soldiers were killed on the spot," the statement reads.

The Russian occupier has been formally notified of suspicion under Part 1 of Article 28 and Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (war crimes under Articles 3 and 130 of the Geneva Convention relative to the Treatment of Prisoners of War, combined with premeditated murder committed by a group of persons).

He faces a life sentence.

