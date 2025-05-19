Enemy agent "leaking" Defense Forces’ positions in North detained – SSU. PHOTO

Counterintelligence officers of the Security Service of Ukraine have detained another agent of Russian military intelligence (commonly known as the GRU) in Chernihiv region. The perpetrator was spying on Ukrainian troops involved in defending the northern border of the country.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the SSU press centre.

What is known about the traitor's work for the enemy?

As noted, according to the instructions of the Russian special service, the agent was to identify and pass on to the occupiers the coordinates of local checkpoints, command and observation posts and logistics centres of the Defence Forces.

He also tried to reconnoiter the main routes of military transport.

The SSU established that the enemy agent was a 42-year-old unemployed man from Chernihiv region who was looking for "easy money" on Telegram channels.

Read more: 17-year-old FSB agent was preparing terrorist attack at TCR in Kyiv: he had already been under house arrest for setting fire to military vehicles, - SSU. VIDEO&PHOTOS

After being recruited, the traitor began scouting the border area and covertly recording the positions of Ukrainian defenders on his phone.

Detention of the traitor

SSU counterintelligence exposed the traitor, documented his actions, and detained him.

The Security Service also conducted preventive measures to secure the positions of the Defense Forces in advance.

During the search, a mobile phone used to communicate with the occupiers was seized from the detainee.

SSU investigators officially notified the agent of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine — high treason committed under martial law.

See more: Justified Russia’s war in Ukraine: in Zakarpattia region two locals are exposed - SSU. PHOTOS

What penalties does he face?

The perpetrator is currently in custody. He faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.