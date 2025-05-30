Russian strike on five-storey building in Bilozerske: two people may be trapped under rubble. PHOTOS

Emergency rescue and search operations are underway at the site of a Russian UAV's strike on a five-storey residential building in Bilozerske, Donetsk Oblast, and there may be people under the rubble.

This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, Censor.NET informs.

Thus, it is noted that as a result of the enemy attack, apartments from the third to the fifth floors were partially destroyed. A fire broke out over an area of 100 square metres, which was extinguished by rescuers.

According to preliminary data, two more people may be under the rubble.

Rescue and search operations are underway.

Earlier it was reported that on the night of 30 May, Russian troops struck a five-storey building in Bilozerske with a "Geranium-2" UAV. A 40-year-old woman and her 16-year-old son were injured.

