Day in Donetsk region: Russian invaders killed one person and wounded 12 others. PHOTOS

Fourteen settlements were under fire: the towns of Bilytske, Dobropillia, Druzhkivka, Kostiantynivka, Kramatorsk, Lyman, Pokrovsk, Siversk, Sloviansk, Novodonetske, and the villages of Hannivka, Illinivka, Komar, and Stepanivka.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin.

Pokrovsk district

Two people were wounded in Pokrovsk, where a private house was damaged. Two more people were injured in Hannivka, Dobropole TG, where drones damaged a business and a non-residential building.

In the Dobropil community, 2 people were injured, a private house, a multi-storey building, a kindergarten, and a warehouse were damaged. An agricultural enterprise and several houses were damaged in Volodymyrivka of the Shakhiv community; a drone hit a school in Zolotyi Kolodyazh.

In the morning, Russian troops attacked Bilozerske with drones, hitting a five-storey building. Two residents were injured - a woman and her 16-year-old son, who suffered burns and carbon monoxide poisoning. Information about the victims is being checked. A rescue operation is underway.

The occupiers dropped a KAB-250 bomb on Myrnohrad, damaging three apartment buildings, five private houses, and a religious building. Drones attacked an educational institution in Bilytske and a private household in Dobropillia.

Kramatorsk district

In Kramatorsk, an enterprise, non-residential premises, and 4 civilian cars were damaged by drone strikes.

In Druzhkivka, UAVs damaged an administrative building, non-residential premises, and vehicles.

In Lyman, 2 private houses and 2 outbuildings were damaged.

The enemy sent 13 drones to Sloviansk - there is a wounded man, 1 apartment building, 8 private houses, a production facility, and a car were damaged.

A kindergarten, 8 houses, and a shop were damaged in Mykolaipillia of the Druzhkivka district. A warehouse was destroyed in Andriivka.

Russians attacked Kostiantynivka with six drones, killing a civilian and injuring three others. One apartment building, two private houses, a petrol station, and a civilian car were damaged.

In the Novodonetsk community in Shostakivka, warehouses were destroyed.

Bakhmut district

One person was wounded in Siversk as a result of a KAB-250 bomb explosion, a private house was damaged. There is a wounded person in Komar village of the Velyka Novosilka district.

See more: Ruscists strike house in Donetsk region with Shahed drone: woman and her 16-year-old son are wounded. PHOTOS


































