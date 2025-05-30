Russian drone fires on industrial zone in Sloviansk: no casualties. PHOTO

This morning, Russian troops attacked the city of Sloviansk in the Donetsk region from a drone.

This was reported on Facebook by the head of the Slavic MBA Vadym Lyakh, Censor.NET reports.

"It's loud in Sloviansk again. Around 3:30 a.m., the city came under enemy fire once again. UAV "Geranium-2". Industrial zone," the post reads.

According to Liakh, there were no casualties as a result of the shelling.

