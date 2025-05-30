ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11120 visitors online
News Zelenskyy–Putin meeting
3 509 38

Putin supports possibility of personal meeting with Zelenskyy and Trump - Peskov

Whether Putin will meet with Zelenskyy. What they say in Kremlin

The Kremlin said that it is thinking about the possibility of a meeting between President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, US leader Donald Trump and dictator Putin.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Russian media.

"Putin fundamentally supports the possibility of a personal meeting with Zelenskyy and Trump, such contacts are in demand, but good preparation is needed," said spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

According to him, Moscow expects the Russian and Ukrainian draft memoranda to be discussed during the second round of talks in Istanbul.

Details of the Russian draft memorandum will not be made public, Peskov added.

Watch more: Peskov: Sybiha’s demand to hand over "memorandum" on ceasefire is "not constructive". VIDEO

Author: 

Zelenskyi (6660) Peskov (366) Putin (3348) Trump (1704)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 