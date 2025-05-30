Putin supports possibility of personal meeting with Zelenskyy and Trump - Peskov

The Kremlin said that it is thinking about the possibility of a meeting between President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, US leader Donald Trump and dictator Putin.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Russian media.

"Putin fundamentally supports the possibility of a personal meeting with Zelenskyy and Trump, such contacts are in demand, but good preparation is needed," said spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

According to him, Moscow expects the Russian and Ukrainian draft memoranda to be discussed during the second round of talks in Istanbul.

Details of the Russian draft memorandum will not be made public, Peskov added.

