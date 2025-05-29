Peskov: Sybiha’s demand to hand over "memorandum" on ceasefire is "not constructive". VIDEO

The Kremlin said that the demand of Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha to hand over the so-called "memorandum" on ceasefire was "not constructive".

This was announced by the press secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov, Censor.NET reports citing the Russian media.

Peskov recalled that russia had proposed holding a second round of talks in Istanbul on 2 June. According to him, Moscow has not yet received an official response from Ukraine to this proposal.

"Russia has just offered to meet in Istanbul on Monday and start discussing these projects. Demanding immediately, slowly, none of this is constructive. It is necessary to either confirm the readiness to continue negotiations or do the opposite," Peskov said.

The day before, Ukraine's Defence Minister and head of the Ukrainian delegation to the talks with Russia, Rustem Umerov, said he had handed over a document to the Russian side outlining Ukraine's vision for a ceasefire.

Afterwards, Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha called on the Russian side to immediately hand over its "memorandum" with proposals for a ceasefire to Ukraine.

Read more: Next round of Ukraine-Russia talks may take place in Istanbul, - Peskov