Next round of Ukraine-Russia talks may take place in Istanbul, - Peskov
The next round of talks between Ukraine and Russia may take place in Istanbul.
This was announced by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, Censor.NET reports.
"Istanbul is considered a possible platform for the next round of talks between Russia and Ukraine," Peskov said.
He did not specify when the talks might take place.
Earlier, he also said that Russia's negotiating teams were developing a list of conditions for a temporary truce.
