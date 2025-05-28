ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
9079 visitors online
News Peace negotiations
1 244 9

Next round of Ukraine-Russia talks may take place in Istanbul, - Peskov

Dmitry Peskov

The next round of talks between Ukraine and Russia may take place in Istanbul.

This was announced by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, Censor.NET reports.

"Istanbul is considered a possible platform for the next round of talks between Russia and Ukraine," Peskov said.

He did not specify when the talks might take place.

Earlier, he also said that Russia's negotiating teams were developing a list of conditions for a temporary truce.

Read more: Russian negotiating teams are developing list of conditions for temporary ceasefire - Peskov

Author: 

Peskov (360) Istanbul (64) negotiations with Russia (655)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 