65% of Ukrainians willing to endure hardships for victory – poll

The vast majority of Ukrainians (65%) say they are willing to continue enduring hardships for the sake of victory in the war.

This is according to a sociological survey conducted by the InfoSapiens research company, Censor.NET reports, citing Ukrinform.

The head of the socio-political research department at InfoSapiens noted that compared to last year, the share of respondents who are willing to "endure as long as it takes" has decreased by four percentage points — from 69% to 65%.

At the same time, the number of those who are not willing to endure hardships at all has increased from 12% to 16%. This change is considered statistically significant.

According to the survey results, 58% of Ukrainians believe the country currently lacks peace the most, 40% — justice, 34% — unity, and 30% — stability.

The survey was conducted by phone among 1,000 respondents on behalf of the National Platform for Resilience and Cohesion. The theoretical margin of error does not exceed 3%.

