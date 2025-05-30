General Staff: 93 combat engagements recorded on front line, one-third in Pokrovsk direction; fighting continues in six directions

Invaders continue to assault the positions of Ukrainian defenders. As of 4:00 p.m. on May 30, 2025, a total of 93 combat engagements had been recorded.

This is according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

Shelling of Ukrainian territory

Border settlements came under fire from Russian territory. These include Yanzhulivka, Prohres, and Liskivshchyna in Chernihiv region; Hrabovske, Khutir-Mykhailivskyi, Sopych, Dmytrivka, Mariine, Kucherivka, Myropilske, Buniakyne, Petrushivka, Brusky, and Porozok in Sumy region; and Vidrodzhenivske in Kharkiv region. The village of Prokhody in Sumy region was struck by an airstrike.

Fighting in the East

Ukrainian troops repelled one enemy assault today in the area of Vovchansk, Kharkiv direction.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy carried out four assault operations near the settlements of Kindrashivka, Stepova Novoselivka, Kolisnykivka, and Zahryzove. All combat engagements in this sector have since concluded.

In the Lyman direction, the invading army launched 15 attacks near Hrekivka, Kopanky, Ridkodub, Zelena Dolyna, Torske, and toward Novyi Myr, Olhivka, and Karpivka. Two combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Siversk direction, Ukrainian defense forces repelled five attacks. Russian assault units attempted to advance toward Hryhorivka, Ivano-Darivka, and Verkhniokamianske, but were stopped by Ukrainian troops.

In the Kramatorsk direction, Russian forces are attempting to push forward near Chasiv Yar. One combat engagement continues in the area.

In the Toretsk direction, near the town of Toretsk, Ukrainian forces repelled one enemy offensive. Another engagement is ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, Russian forces have made 31 attempts to dislodge Ukrainian defenders from their positions near the settlements of Zoria, Rusyn Yar, Poltavka, Shevchenko Pershe, Myroliubivka, Malynivka, Yelyzavetivka, Lysivka, Novosergiivka, Udachne, Muravka, Kotliarivka, and Oleksiivka. Ukrainian defense forces continue to hold the line and have already repelled 28 attacks. Russian airstrikes targeted Stepanivka, Oleksandro-Kalynove, Zoria, Yablunivka, Volodymyrivka, Nykanorivka, Poltavka, Koptieve, and Novotoretske.

In the Novopavlivka direction, today, Russian forces carried out 12 attacks near the settlements of Kostiantynopil, Bahatyr, Odradne, Shevchenko, Novopil, and Zelene Pole. Three combat engagements are still ongoing.

Situation in the South and North

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy launched airstrikes with unguided rockets on Poltavka and Zaliznychne, and dropped aerial bombs on Verkhnia Tersa, Dolynka, and Huliaipole. No offensive actions were recorded.

In the Orikhiv direction, Russian troops attempted three assaults, trying to advance toward Novodanylivka.

In the Prydniprovske direction, the enemy carried out two unsuccessful attacks and struck Mykolaivka with unguided air rockets.

In the Kursk direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 12 Russian attacks, with five combat engagements still ongoing. Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has launched two airstrikes, dropping two guided aerial bombs, and carried out 83 artillery shellings, including three with multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS).

According to the General Staff, the situation on other fronts has not changed significantly.

Support Ukraine’s Armed Forces. We will win!