UK intelligence: Russia used over 900 strike drones in three nights of attacks between June 23 and 26

Russia launched its largest combined air attack against Ukraine since the start of the full-scale invasion, deploying over 900 strike drones during three consecutive nights of attacks between June 23 and 26.

This was reported in the UK Ministry of Defence’s intelligence update dated May 30, according to Censor.NET, citing European Pravda.

The attacks took place during the nights of Friday to Saturday, Saturday to Sunday, and Sunday to Monday. In addition to UAVs, Russia used other types of strike assets, with many of them targeting Kyiv.

The update also notes that on June 25 and 26, Russia used strategic aviation to launch missile strikes for two consecutive days — the first time this has happened during the war. Prior to this, the last use of strategic aviation was on April 24.

"The replenishment of Russia’s stockpiles after previous strikes enables its strategic aviation to maintain readiness for such operations with little notice, should the Kremlin choose to act," the briefing concludes.

