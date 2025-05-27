Russian General Surovikin is probably in Algeria - British intelligence

Russian general Sergey Surovikin, who headed the Joint Forces Group in the war against Ukraine, is probably in Algeria.

This was reported by the British Ministry of Defense, citing its intelligence, Censor.NET reports.

The British intelligence review recounted reports from the Russian information space that General Surovikin was spotted in a photo from the Russian Embassy in Algeria from the May 9 Victory Day events as "the head of a group of Russian military specialists."

It is noted that this is perhaps the first public appearance of Surovikin after the failed coup of the leader of the Wagner PMC, Yevgeny Prigozhin, in 2023.

Read more: Ex-commander of Russian forces in Ukraine Surovikin working in Algeria – Russian media

"Reports of Surovikin's arrest and imprisonment in connection with the Wagner group's mutiny in June 2023 have not been publicly confirmed. The Russian Defense Ministry has not officially announced Surovikin's resignation. However, in September 2023, references to him reportedly disappeared from the ministry's website," the report said.

According to British analysts, the Kremlin was suspicious of Surovikin because of his long-standing ties to the Wagner PMC since the operation in Syria.

Surovikin is known to have led the Russian Joint Forces Group in the war against Ukraine, and later became the head of the Russian Aerospace Forces.