During ceasefire with Russia, Ukraine must halt mobilization and West must stop supplying weapons – Nebenzya

Russia’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Vasily Nebenzya, stated that a simple ceasefire is "not enough" for Russia to end the war against Ukraine.

As reported by Censor.NET, he is cited by Russian media.

According to him, Russia is "in principle" ready to consider the possibility of a ceasefire with Ukraine, but only "if there are reciprocal steps from the other side."

He claimed that during any truce, Western countries should halt weapons deliveries to the "Kyiv regime," and Ukraine must suspend mobilization.

"At a minimum, during a ceasefire, it is necessary that Western countries halt the supply of weapons to the Kyiv regime and that Ukraine suspend mobilization. We are not satisfied with a scenario that would allow the so-called Kyiv regime to catch its breath, lick its wounds, and halt the collapse of the eastern front," he said.

"Russia is prepared to continue and escalate its military operations in Ukraine for as long as it takes," the Russian UN envoy added.

