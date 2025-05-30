Any plan to end war must guarantee Ukraine’s security – Senator Blumenthal

Democratic U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal stated that any plan to end Russia’s aggression must include security guarantees for Ukraine.

He made the remarks during a press conference in Kyiv, according to Censor.NET, citing Interfax.

"For our national security, it is crucial to stop Russia’s bloody, brutal offensive, because Putin will continue. If he is not stopped in Ukraine, he will go on to threaten Poland, Sweden, Finland. That is why any resolution to this conflict must include security guarantees for Ukraine," he emphasized.

The senator also noted that many Americans are not aware that the vast majority of military equipment being delivered to Ukraine is now manufactured in the United States, providing jobs for American workers.

He described drones as "the wave of the future" and said Ukraine is among the leaders in this area.

Ukraine also has enormous potential in the agricultural sector and in civil manufacturing, Blumenthal added.

