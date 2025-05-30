Ruscists launch missile strike on Kharkiv region: two injured
Russian troops launched a missile strike on the village of Vasyshcheve in the Kharkiv region on May 30, resulting in civilian casualties.
The report was reported by Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.
"The number of those injured in the Russian missile strike on Vasyshcheve is rising. As of now, two people have been reported wounded. Medical personnel are providing all necessary assistance," he said.
Eight private households and a civilian vehicle were also damaged.
