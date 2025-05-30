Three people wounded as result of occupiers’ attack on centre of Semenivka in Chernihiv region. PHOTOS

Today, on 30 May, Russians dropped explosives from a drone in the centre of Semenivka, Chernihiv region.

This was stated by the head of the Chernihiv RMA Viacheslav Chaus, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, the explosives were dropped near the store, injuring three civilians: A 61-year-old man and two women aged 56 and 67. They were hospitalised.

This morning the town was under attack by FPV drones. The Russians also shelled other settlements in the community, damaging a school building, hangars of an agricultural enterprise and civilian cars.

Over the past day, Russians attacked 10 settlements in three border communities: Semenivska, Novhorod-Siverska and Snovska. They attacked with drones, artillery, and launched KABs.



In the village of Snovska community, houses caught fire as a result of the shelling.

