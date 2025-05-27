Four injured in Russian shelling of Chernihiv region – RMA. PHOTO

Four people injured in the Russian shelling of the Chernihiv region on May 27.

This was reported by Viacheslav Chaus, head of the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.

"Today during the day, the enemy struck an agricultural enterprise in the Novhorod-Siverskyi community using mortars and FPV drones. Three employees sustained minor injuries, received medical aid on site, and declined hospitalization. A combine harvester and a tractor were damaged, and the fire was extinguished," Chaus wrote.

He added that in the evening, several explosions occurred in the Nizhyn district — once again targeting an agricultural enterprise. A tractor driver was wounded and hospitalized in serious condition in Nizhyn.

The enemy also struck the outskirts of Nizhyn later in the evening. A facility was damaged. According to preliminary reports, there were no casualties.