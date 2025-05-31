Young man injured by Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia region is in serious condition on ventilator: child has multiple injuries, amputation and contusion

A 16-year-old boy wounded as a result of enemy attacks on the village of Dolynka, Polohy district, Zaporizhzhia region, is in serious condition.

This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia region Ivan Fedorov on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"Multiple injuries, amputation, contusion - a boy who suffered from enemy shelling in the Polohy district is in serious condition under the supervision of doctors. The child was operated on. He is in the intensive care unit on artificial lung ventilation," the statement said.

Read it on Censor.NET: A day in Zaporizhzhia: the enemy attacked 17 settlements, two people were killed and five others wounded

Doctors assessed the guy's condition as consistently serious.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that racists hit a village in the Zaporizhzhia region with a KAB: a 9-year-old girl was killed and a 16-year-old boy was wounded.