Trump and Rubio will make decision on results of talks between Ukraine and Russia in 2 weeks - State Department

U.S. President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio are taking the progress of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia quite seriously and are ready to make appropriate decisions after the two-week deadline announced by Trump.

This was stated by US State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce, Censor.NET reports with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

When asked by the host when this two-week deadline, which has been voiced not for the first time and is "constantly moving," will actually come, Bruce denied, saying that "it is not moving."

"We have a recent statement from both the president and the secretary indicating that this is not a long-term thing. This is not just a standard operating procedure. This will not go on for months or years when we have standards and guidelines for what should be happening," Bruce said.

She also noted that Trump is "hopeful" for progress in the talks, but is determined, as evidenced by "his recent very aggressive posts on Truth Social about his frustration with Putin, about what he knows, what he feels, that he has changed."

"The president (Trump - Ed.) is very open about how he feels, there is a new framework, a new timeframe when we will know if they (Ukraine and Russia - Ed.) are serious, and they (Trump and Rubio - Ed.) will make decisions accordingly," the spokeswoman summarized.

Bruce also added that both sides are aware of the US demands.