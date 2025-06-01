SSU works on four Russian military airfields - sources
Today, June 1, as part of a special operation, the SSU worked on four military airfields in Russia.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to sources.
Thus, aircraft at the Belaya, Dyagilevo, Olenya and Ivanovo airfields were hit.
According to the sources, thanks to the head of the SSU, Maliuk, Russia has now "understood the true meaning of the word 'demilitarization'".
Earlier, it was reported that the SSU was massively attacking Russian airfields. More than 40 aircraft, including strategic bombers, are known to have been hit.
