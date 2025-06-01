Explosion occurs in Severomorsk, Russia: nuclear submarine base is located there

On Sunday, June 1, a strong explosion occurred in Severomorsk, Murmansk region of Russia.

This is reported by the Russian Telegram channel Astra, citing other Russian publics, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, Severomorsk is home to the largest base of Russian nuclear submarines.

Astra also published a video showing the sounds of explosions. The report added that the video was not of Severomorsk, but of the city of Olenegorsk in the Murmansk region.

Read more: SSU works on four Russian military airfields - sources

SSU operation in Russia

Today, the Security Service of Ukraine is conducting an operation to destroy aviation in Russia. It was personally led by the SSU Head Vasyl Maliuk. As a result of the operation, more than 40 enemy aircraft were downed.

Earlier on June 1, Russian Telegram channels reported explosions in the Olenegorsk district of the Murmansk region. Near this area is the Olenya air base, which houses strategic bombers used for attacks on the territory of Ukraine.