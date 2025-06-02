Russia is trying to expand infantry penetration zone in Sumy region - SBGS

In the border area of Sumy region, Russian troops continue to send infantry groups into the territory of Ukraine within the Yunakivska and Khotynska communities.

The spokesman for the State Border Guard Service, Andri Demchenko, said this on television, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, at first, infantry groups entered from the settlements of Basivka and Zhuravka, but now the penetration zone is expanding. The Russians are actively using artillery, drones, guided aerial bombs (KABs) and unguided aerial missiles to destroy Ukrainian positions and complicate defence.

"We must pay tribute to our soldiers who are bravely holding the line, destroying dozens of invaders every day in both killed and wounded, but unfortunately, the enemy does not count their losses. Some are dying, while others keep going," noted Demchenko.

The spokesman stressed that Russia mainly uses infantry groups, sometimes using ATVs and motorcycles to quickly break through and gain a foothold in landings and forest belts. The use of armoured vehicles has not been observed so far.

At the same time, Ukrainian border guards and Armed Forces units are actively using artillery and drones to destroy Russian infantry groups and deter their advance.

