Starmer: UK is moving to "war-ready" mode

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has announced a plan to significantly strengthen the United Kingdom's defense capabilities and invest billions of pounds in nuclear and other weapons as part of a new military strategy in a more dangerous world.

According to Starmer, the UK will move to a state of "combat readiness" as threats grow and instability in the world increases. The Prime Minister outlined three main goals for the defense spending review: The UK must become "battle-ready", strengthen its contribution to NATO, and innovate at a "wartime pace".

"If you want to prevent conflict, the best way to do that is to prepare for conflict," said Keir Starmer.

The reform of the UK's defense policy comes at a time when London has questioned the US's readiness to guarantee security in Europe. Earlier, the British government announced a plan to increase defense spending to 2.5% of gross domestic product in 2027 from about 2.3% today.

New nuclear investments, which Defense Secretary John Healey said should send a "message to Moscow," are only part of the plan. The UK will also build six new munitions factories to create a permanent defense production facility, purchase up to 7,000 long-range missiles, and invest in cyber defense and stockpiles of support equipment.

As a reminder, the UK government plans to invest $20 billion in the nuclear warhead program and build up to 12 submarines in partnership with the United States and Australia.