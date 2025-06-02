ENG
Zelenskyy-Putin meeting to be discussed at talks - Fidan

Putin-Zelenskyy meeting to be discussed in Turkey

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said that during the second round of talks between Ukraine and Russia, it is expected that the issue of a meeting of the leaders will be considered.

This is reported by Clash Report, Censor.NET reports.

According to Fidan, it is also planned to discuss ceasefire demands from both sides.

As a reminder, the second round of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia began on June 2, 2025.

