Zelenskyy-Putin meeting to be discussed at talks - Fidan

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said that during the second round of talks between Ukraine and Russia, it is expected that the issue of a meeting of the leaders will be considered.

This is reported by Clash Report, Censor.NET reports.

According to Fidan, it is also planned to discuss ceasefire demands from both sides.

As a reminder, the second round of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia began on June 2, 2025.

Read more: Zelenskyy: I have defined my positions before meeting in Istanbul, Ukrainian delegation will be headed by Umierov