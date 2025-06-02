Zelenskyy-Putin meeting to be discussed at talks - Fidan
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said that during the second round of talks between Ukraine and Russia, it is expected that the issue of a meeting of the leaders will be considered.
This is reported by Clash Report, Censor.NET reports.
According to Fidan, it is also planned to discuss ceasefire demands from both sides.
As a reminder, the second round of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia began on June 2, 2025.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password