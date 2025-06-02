General Staff: 67 combat engagements recorded in frontline, most of them in Pokrovsk, Novopavlivka and Kursk directions

As of 4:00 p.m., a total of 67 combat engagements have been recorded along the frontline.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Today, an airstrike by Russian forces hit the community of Petrushivka in Sumy region.

Hostilities in the Kharkiv region

On the Kharkiv direction, Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled an enemy assault near Vovchansk. Russian forces also launched an airstrike on the village of Vovchanski Khutory.

On the Kupiansk direction, the enemy carried out five attacks in the areas of Stepova Novoselivka, Pishchane, and Zelenyi Hai. Four combat engagements are still ongoing.

Hostilities in Donbas

On the Lyman direction, Russian invasion forces launched ten attacks during the day on Ukrainian positions near Hrekivka, Novyi Myr, Ridkodub, Karpivka, Zelena Dolyna, Torske, and in the direction of Hryhorivka. Three combat engagements are still ongoing. Ukrainian troops are holding the line and inflicting losses on the enemy.

On the Siversk direction, the enemy attempted an assault near Verkhnokamianske but failed.

On the Kramatorsk direction, Russian forces attempted to storm Defense Forces positions toward Bila Hora. Ukrainian defenders repelled three enemy assaults.

On the Toretsk direction, five combat engagements have taken place since the beginning of the day near the settlements of Dyliivka, Pleshchiivka, Toretsk, and in the direction of Yablunivka. All enemy attacks were repelled by Ukrainian forces.

On the Pokrovsk direction, Russian troops launched 23 attempts to push Ukrainian defenders from their positions near the settlements of Poltavka, Myroliubivka, Yelyzavetivka, Malynivka, Lysivka, Dachenske, Udachne, Novoserhiivka, Muravka, and in the direction of Pokrovsk. Ukrainian Defense Forces are holding the line, having repelled 17 enemy attacks so far. Five combat engagements are still ongoing. The enemy also carried out an airstrike on Myroliubivka.

On the Novopavlivka direction, 12 enemy assaults were recorded near the settlements of Kostiantynopil, Odradne, Novosilka, Vilne Pole, Zelene Pole, Novopil, and toward Novoukrainka and Komar. Two engagements are still ongoing. The enemy launched an airstrike in the area of Novopil.

Hostilities in the south

On the Huliaipole direction, Russian aircraft carried out airstrikes on the areas of Olhivske, Poltavka, and Huliaipole.

On the Orikhiv direction, the enemy launched airstrikes on the areas of Orikhiv and Novoandriivka.

On the Prydniprovske direction, Russian forces conducted an airstrike near the settlement of Olhivka.

Hostilities in the Kursk direction

On the Kursk direction, 12 combat engagements took place today. In addition, the enemy carried out eight airstrikes, dropping 14 guided aerial bombs (GABs), and launched 70 artillery attacks on Ukrainian positions and populated areas, including two strikes using multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS).

No significant changes were reported on the remaining directions.