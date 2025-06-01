More than 50 enemy attacks have been repelled in Pokrovsk direction, and occupiers are putting pressure on Kursk - General Staff.. MAP

A total of 166 combat engagements were recorded in the frontline yesterday, 31 May 2025.

Strikes on the territory of Ukraine

Yesterday, the enemy launched two missile strikes and 79 air strikes against Ukrainian positions and settlements, dropping 169 guided bombs. In addition, it carried out 6128 attacks, including 137 from multiple launch rocket systems, and used 3,055 kamikaze drones.

The aggressor carried out air strikes, in particular, in the areas of Myropilske in the Sumy region; Zoria, Novodarivka, Olhivske, Piddubne, Novopil in the Donetsk region; Malynivka, Huliaypole, Dolyna, Verkhnya Tersa, Temyrivka, Poltavka in the Zaporizhzhia region; and Lvove in the Kherson region.

Strikes against the enemy

Over the past day, the aviation, missile forces and artillery of the Defence Forces struck 15 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment and four enemy artillery sites.

The General Staff reminds that in total, the losses of Russian invaders over the past day amounted to 1,230 people. Ukrainian servicemen also neutralised five tanks, four armoured combat vehicles, 52 artillery systems, one multiple rocket launcher system, 151 operational and tactical unmanned aerial vehicles, three missiles, 127 vehicles, and one piece of special equipment of the occupiers.

Situation in the Kharkiv region

As noted, in the Kharkiv sector, the enemy tried to break through the defensive lines of our defenders six times towards the village of Lyptsi and near Vovchansk, Zakhidne, and Vovchanski Khutory.

Ten militants' attacks took place in the Kupiansk sector yesterday. Our defenders repelled the enemy's assault in the vicinity of Pishchane, Stepova Novoselivka, and Zahryzove.

Situation in the East

According to the General Staff, the enemy attacked 18 times in the Liman sector, trying to penetrate our defences towards Zelena Dolyna, Karpivka, Novyi Myr, near Hrekivka, Torske, Serebrianka Forest, and Ridkodub.

In the Siversk sector, our troops successfully stopped two enemy attacks near Hryhorivka and towards Verkhnekamianske.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the occupants attacked six times in the areas of Chasiv Yar, Bila Hora, and towards Kurdiumivka.

In the Toretsk sector, the enemy carried out ten attacks in the vicinity of Krymske and Toretsk.

"In the Pokrovsk sector, our defenders stopped 51 aggressor's assault actions near the settlements of Novoukrainka, Zoria, Nova Poltavka, Myroliubivka, Malynivka, Yelizavetivka, Dachanske, Lysivka, Udachne, Novosergiivka, Kotliarivka, Andriivka, as well as towards the settlements of Novomykolaivka, Oleksiivka, Popiv Yar, Poltavka," the statement said.

Situation in the South

In the Novopavlivka sector, the enemy carried out twelve attacks in the areas of Horikhove, Bahatyry, Zelene Pole, Novopole and Vilnove Pole yesterday.

No combat engagements took place in the Huliaipil sector yesterday.

In the Orikhiv sector, occupation forces stormed the positions of the Defence Forces nine times towards Pavlivka, Novodanylivka, and near Stepove and Mali Shcherbaky.

In the Prydniprovske sector, our defenders successfully stopped one enemy attack.

The situation in the Kursk region

"Ukrainian defence forces continue operations in the Kursk sector. Over the last day, 35 combat engagements took place in this area, the enemy launched fourteen air strikes, dropping 34 guided aerial bombs, and fired 213 times, one of which was from multiple launch rocket systems," the General Staff said.

No signs of enemy offensive groups were observed in the Volyn and Polissia sectors.

Our soldiers inflict significant losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces, actively undermining the enemy's offensive potential in the rear.