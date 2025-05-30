In May, 888 cases of Russian use of munitions with hazardous chemical substances documented – General Staff

In May 2025 alone, radiation, chemical, and biological reconnaissance units documented 888 instances of Russian forces using munitions containing hazardous chemical agents against Ukrainian Defense Forces along the frontline.

This was reported by the General Staff, according to Censor.NET.

Earlier this week, the Command of the Support Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine held a briefing for members of the military-diplomatic corps accredited in Ukraine, organized by the Kyiv Association of Military Attachés (KAMA). The briefing was conducted by representatives of the Radiation, Chemical, and Biological Protection Troops Directorate.

More than 35 countries were represented at the event.

Colonel Serhii Pakhomov, Deputy Head of the Radiation, Chemical, and Biological Protection Troops Directorate of the Support Forces Command, stated that the Russian Federation is using specialized munitions — including K-51 and RG-VO grenades as well as improvised gas grenades — containing toxic chemical agents in combination with conventional weapons against Ukraine’s Defense Forces.

Read more: EU imposes sanctions on Russia over use of chemical weapons in Ukraine

It is worth noting that Russian forces are using tear-inducing irritants — such as CS and CN agents — in gas grenades. These substances are typically employed by law enforcement agencies to disperse demonstrators.

"Technically, CS and CN are not classified as chemical weapons. Under the Convention on the Prohibition of the Development, Production, Stockpiling and Use of Chemical Weapons and on Their Destruction, adopted on January 13, 1993, they fall under the category of 'riot control agents'," he explained.

Colonel Yevhen Nahornyi, Head of the Radiation, Chemical, and Biological Protection Troops of the Support Forces Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, stated that several dozen specialized and highly trained radiation, chemical, and biological reconnaissance teams have been formed. These teams are tasked with documenting instances of Russian forces employing hazardous chemical substances.

According to the General Staff, in May 2025 alone, RCB reconnaissance teams documented 888 such instances involving munitions containing dangerous chemical compounds.

See more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 983,890 people (+1,050 per day), 10,864 tanks, 28,355 artillery systems, 22,644 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

The primary delivery method involves the dropping of K-51 and RG-VO grenades from unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

From February 15, 2023, to May 29, 2025, a total of 9,167 instances of Russian forces using hazardous chemical substances have been documented.

As of May 29, 2025, the Russian Federation has not employed lethal chemical warfare agents. In the event such agents are used, they will be detected by specialized units, and the incidents will be thoroughly documented and made public.