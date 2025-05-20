EU imposes sanctions on Russia over use of chemical weapons in Ukraine

The European Union has imposed additional restrictive measures against three Russian entities involved in the development and use of chemical weapons in Ukraine.

This was reported on Tuesday by the press service of the European Council, according to Interfax-Ukraine, Censor.NET informs.

Specifically, the sanctions target three entities within the Russian Armed Forces.

"These entities are the Radiological, Chemical and Biological Defense Troops, the 27th Scientific Center, and the 33rd Central Research and Testing Institute of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation — all of which are part of the Russian Armed Forces," the statement reads.

It was previously reported that the Council of the European Union had prepared a new sanctions regulation in which Russia is, for the first time, officially accused of using CS tear gas on the battlefield in Ukraine as a method of warfare.