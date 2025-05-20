Kallas: New EU sanctions will increase pressure on Russia’s economy

High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs Kaja Kallas said that the EU was preparing new sanctions that would soon seriously affect the Russian economy.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to "Radio Liberty".

Kallas says that according to the latest intelligence, Russia's economy is already in crisis, and Moscow's dependence on vulnerable supply chains makes it even more vulnerable to further restrictions.

Read more: Britain imposes large-scale sanctions against Russia

She also noted that the Kremlin is trying to impose the idea that sanctions are more harmful to Europe than to Russia itself. However, Kallas stressed that the real situation shows the opposite.

"The Russians want us to believe that sanctions do not work, that they hurt us more than they hurt them. But this is not true. We see it from intelligence data. Of course, they are very strong in propaganda - they always have been. We have to keep this in mind. But we see that in reality they are not doing so well," she said.

Kaja Kallas said that the new sanctions package is expected to increase restrictions on Russia's oil, energy and banking sectors. These measures are expected to be approved in the coming months.

As a reminder, on 20 May 2025, the European Union approved the 17th package of sanctions against Russia.

Read more: EU approves 17th package of sanctions against Russia