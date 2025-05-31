There were 191 combat engagements on front line during day. Largest number of enemy attacks took place in Pokrovsk and Kursk directions - General Staff.. MAP

A total of 191 combat engagements were recorded in the frontline yesterday, 30 May 2025.

Shelling of Ukrainian territory

Yesterday, the enemy launched two missile attacks, using four missiles, and 85 air strikes, dropping 155 guided aerial bombs, on the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas. In addition, it carried out 6,071 attacks, including 88 from multiple launch rocket systems, and used 3,767 kamikaze drones.

The aggressor carried out air strikes, in particular, in the areas of Prokhody in the Sumy region; Okip, Vetarine, Bilyi Kolodiaz, Starovirivka in the Kharkiv region; Stepanivka, Oleksandro-Kalynove, Zoria, Yablunivka, Volodymyrivka, Nikanorivka, Poltavka, Kopteve, Novotoretske, Druzhkivka, Dovha Balka, Horikhove, Oleksiivka in the Donetsk region; Novodarivka, Olhivske, Poltavka, Zaliznychne, Huliaypole, Dolyna, Verkhnia Tersa, Mala Tokmachka, Zelene in the Zaporizhzhia region; Mykolaivka in the Kherson region.

Strikes against the enemy

Over the past day, the aviation, missile forces and artillery of the Defence Forces struck seven areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, six command posts, 16 artillery pieces and one other important enemy object.

The General Staff reminds that the total losses of the Russian invaders over the past day amounted to 1,250 people. Ukrainian soldiers also neutralised two tanks, five armoured combat vehicles, 54 artillery systems, two multiple launch rocket systems, one air defence system, 145 operational and tactical unmanned aerial vehicles, and 109 occupant vehicles.

Situation in the Kharkiv region

In the Kharkiv sector, the enemy tried to break through the defensive lines of our defenders four times in the areas of Starytsia, Vovchansk, and Kamianka.

In the Kupiansk sector, 11 militants' attacks took place yesterday. Our defenders repelled enemy assaults in the areas of Kindrashivka, Stepova Novoselivka, Kolisnykivka, Zahryzove, Zelenyi Hai, and in the direction of Pishchane.

Situation in the East

According to the General Staff, the enemy attacked 29 times in the Liman sector, trying to break into our defences in the areas of Hrekivka, Kopanky, Ridkodub, Zelena Dolyna, Torske, and in the directions of Novyi Myr, Bilohorivka, Olhivka, and Karpivka.

In the Siversk sector, our troops successfully stopped 11 enemy attacks towards Hryhorivka, Ivan-Darivka, and Verkhnekamianske.

It is also noted that in the Kramatorsk sector, the occupiers attacked twice in the area of Chasiv Yar and near Bila Hora.

In the Toretsk sector, the enemy carried out 11 attacks in the vicinity of Toretsk and in the areas of Diliyivka, Pleshchiyivka, and Yablunivka.

"In the Pokrovsk sector, our defenders stopped 47 aggressor's assaults in the areas of Zorya, Rusyn Yar, Poltavka, Shevchenko Pervoe, Myroliubivka, Zvirove, Malynivka, Yelyzavetivka, Lysivka, Novosergiivka, Udachne, Andriivka, Muravka, Kotliarivka, and Oleksiivka," the statement said.

Situation in the South

According to the General Staff, in the Novopavlivka sector, the enemy carried out 25 attacks in the areas of Kostiantynopil, Bahatyr, Odradne, Shevchenko, Novopil, Vilne Pole, Novosilka, Zelenne Pole, and in the direction of Komar.

No combat engagements took place in the Huliaipillia sector yesterday.

In the Orikhiv sector, occupation forces stormed the positions of the Defence Forces four times in the area of Stepove and in the direction of Novodanylivka.

In the Prydnidrovske sector, our defenders successfully stopped four enemy attacks.

No signs of enemy offensive groups forming in the Volyn and Polissia sectors were observed.

"Ukrainian defence forces continue operations in the Kursk sector. Over the past day, 34 combat engagements took place in this area, the enemy carried out 14 air strikes, dropping 24 guided aerial bombs, and fired 245 times, nine of which were from multiple launch rocket systems," the General Staff said.

Our soldiers inflict significant losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces, actively undermining the enemy's offensive potential in the rear.