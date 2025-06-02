ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
12426 visitors online
News Aid to Ukraine from Europe
433 3

Ukraine will receive new defense packages and investments from partners, - Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Zelenskyy

Ukraine will receive new defense packages from its partners. There will also be new investments in Ukrainian weapons production, including drones.

This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at a press conference following the Summit of the Bucharest Nine and the Nordic countries, Censor.NET reports.

"Today we have agreed with our partners on several joint decisions that will strengthen our security even more. I thank each of you for your willingness to help. There will be new defense packages, new investments in Ukrainian weapons production, especially drones. Ukraine can produce much more," the Head of State said.

Read more: New strong sanctions against Russia needed if Istanbul talks yield no results – Zelenskyy

Author: 

Zelenskyi (6671) investments (86) aid (2387)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 