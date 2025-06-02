Zelenskyy meets with new Romanian President Dan, invites him to visit Ukraine

On Monday, June 2, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held his first meeting with newly elected Romanian President Nicușor Dan.

This was reported by the Office of the President of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

Zelenskyy began by congratulating Dan on his election victory and emphasized that Ukraine looks forward to deepening its relations with Romania.

"We are very grateful to your country, your people, and your government for supporting our nation from the very beginning of the war — for sheltering our people and for your military assistance. We sincerely thank you. And, of course, we are also very grateful for your support of Ukraine’s future EU membership," the President said.

In response, President Dan reaffirmed that Ukraine can count on Romania’s continued assistance and its support for Ukraine’s membership in both the EU and NATO.

The two leaders also discussed diplomatic efforts to achieve peace in Ukraine and throughout Europe. President Zelensky informed his Romanian counterpart about the recent talks held in Istanbul.

"The President stressed that unfortunately, the meeting did not result in steps that would bring us closer to peace. However, an agreement was reached on a prisoner exchange and the return of fallen soldiers’ bodies — something that is very important for Ukraine," the statement reads.

The Head of State also emphasized the need to strengthen sanctions against Russia in order to deprive Moscow of the ability to increase its military production and continue the war.

In addition, Zelenskyy spoke about the technological experience Ukraine has gained while resisting Russian aggression and proposed expanding cooperation in the defense sector. He added that Ukraine is open to new projects in the fields of economy, infrastructure, and reconstruction.

The leaders also paid particular attention to the upcoming NATO summit in The Hague. The Ukrainian President stressed the importance of strong Ukrainian representation at the summit, noting that every voice and every country's support matters in this context.

Zelenskyy also invited Nicușor Dan to take part in the Ukraine – Southeast Europe Summit, which will be held in Odesa.

It was reported that the Romanian President confirmed his participation.

