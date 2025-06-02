ENG
Trump open to trilateral meeting with Zelensky and Putin – White House

White House comments on possible Trump meeting with Zelenskyy and Putin

U.S. President Donald Trump is willing to take part in potential negotiations between the presidents of Ukraine and Russia aimed at ending the war launched by the Kremlin.

This was stated by White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt during a briefing, according to Censor.NET.

She recalled Trump’s earlier comment that he is "open to" joining a meeting between Zelenskyy and Putin "if it comes to that."

"President Trump is ready to accept President Erdogan’s invitation to host trilateral peace talks in Turkey with the leaders of Russia and Ukraine. But he wants both leaders and both sides to be willing to come to the table. And today, we saw them do just that — at President Trump’s request," Leavitt added.

Read more: Russians behaved more modestly at talks; perhaps few more measures are needed for them to act like normal people – Zelenskyy

As a reminder, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan recently stated that he wants to organize a meeting between the Presidents of Ukraine, Russia, and the United States.

