UAV attack on Odesa: residential buildings and civilian infrastructure damaged. Number of injured increased to 5 (updated). VIDEO+PHOTOS
On the night of 3 June, Russian invaders massively attacked Odesa.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the mayor Hennadii Trukhanov.
The attack damaged residential buildings and civilian infrastructure, and burned down cars.
There are currently no reports of casualties.
According to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, 4 people were injured as a result of the Russian attack
Fires broke out at different addresses.
The largest one was in a food warehouses.
In addition, 2 cars burned down in the private sector, and garages and houses were damaged.
Later, the Odesa regional prosecutor's office reported that the number of victims had increased to 5.
