Russian troops attacked Poltava region with "shaheds": enterprise damaged

On the night of 3 June 2025, Russian troops once again attacked Ukraine. Air defence was operating in Poltava region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Poltava RMA.

As a result of the fall of enemy UAV debris in Poltava district, the premises of an inactive utility company were damaged. A fire broke out, which was quickly extinguished by the State Emergency Service. Fortunately, there were no casualties. I thank the emergency services and the Defence Forces for their work.

