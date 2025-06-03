ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
12989 visitors online
News Attack of drones on Poltava region
896 0

Russian troops attacked Poltava region with "shaheds": enterprise damaged

Shahed is attacking Poltava region

On the night of 3 June 2025, Russian troops once again attacked Ukraine. Air defence was operating in Poltava region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Poltava RMA.

As a result of the fall of enemy UAV debris in Poltava district, the premises of an inactive utility company were damaged. A fire broke out, which was quickly extinguished by the State Emergency Service. Fortunately, there were no casualties. I thank the emergency services and the Defence Forces for their work.

See more: Massive attack by "shaheds" on Poltava region: building of one of enterprises destroyed, 1 person injured. PHOTOS

Author: 

drones (2452) Poltavska region (214) Poltavskyy district (25)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 