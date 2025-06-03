Sumy region is now most attacked by guided aerial bombs that reach 20-25 km in depth - Air Force

The enemy has been seriously intensifying its activities recently. The occupiers regularly carry out air attacks, in particular with guided bombs.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated in an interview with Ukrainska Pravda by Yurii Ihnat, head of the Communications Department of the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

He emphasized that the Russians attack with КАBs, which outnumber them almost 10 times. These bombs are not precise and Russian aviation is using them to wipe out a settlement using the squeeze tactics that were launched in Avdiivka.

"If you remember, 200 KABs were arriving there per day. It was a lot for that time. And now we see this almost constantly on the front line. This is an increase in hostilities. Thus, the enemy strikes with these KABs and other weapons, there are also unguided aircraft missiles, etc.

According to him, in May, our air defence destroyed more than 3,800 shaheds and imitator drones.

