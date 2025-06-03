ENG
Enemy struck village of Chystovodivka in Kharkiv region with MLRS: two people killed, there were wounded. PHOTO

Russian troops shelled the village of Chystovodivka in the Kunievska community in Kharkiv region.

This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv RMA Oleh Syniehubov in his telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.

It is currently known that 2 people died as a result of the strike. Another 3 sustained injuries of varying severity.

According to him, the enemy attacked with MLRS.

Chystovodivka after the shelling

"The data is being updated, people continue to seek medical care," clarified Syniehubov.

