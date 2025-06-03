1 014 10
Barrot: It is our responsibility to impose sanctions on Putin
French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot has called for sanctions against Russian President Vladimir Putin to force him to cease fire in Ukraine.
He wrote about this on the X platform, Censor.NET reports.
Barrot stressed that no one in the world can imagine a situation in which Ukrainians would agree to lose their independence without resisting the aggressor.
"It is our responsibility to impose sanctions on Putin to force him to a ceasefire that will open the way to a lasting peace in accordance with international law," the French Foreign Minister wrote.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password