Barrot: It is our responsibility to impose sanctions on Putin

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot has called for sanctions against Russian President Vladimir Putin to force him to cease fire in Ukraine.

He wrote about this on the X platform, Censor.NET reports.

Barrot stressed that no one in the world can imagine a situation in which Ukrainians would agree to lose their independence without resisting the aggressor.

"It is our responsibility to impose sanctions on Putin to force him to a ceasefire that will open the way to a lasting peace in accordance with international law," the French Foreign Minister wrote.

