Barrot after approval of 17th package of sanctions against Russia: We must strangle Russian economy

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot has called on the European Union to prepare a new, strengthened package of sanctions against Russia.

This is reported by Reuters, Censor.NET informs .

According to him, the previous restrictions failed to force the Kremlin to abandon its aggression, so it's time to act more radically.

Read more: EU ambassadors adopted 17th package of sanctions against Russia - Jozwiak

"We must go further, because the current sanctions have not convinced Vladimir Putin to stop his aggressive war. So, we must prepare for the expansion of crippling sanctions that could finally strangle the Russian economy," Barro said. He noted that the European Union should act jointly with the United States, which is preparing a tough sanctions bill.

This refers to the initiative of Senator Lindsey Graham, who proposes to impose 500% tariffs on countries importing Russian oil. Barro plans to discuss these measures with U.S. lawmakers.

"Russia has found ways to circumvent the restrictions imposed by Europe and the United States, so turning off the tap could take Russia by the throat," the French Foreign Minister emphasized.

As a reminder, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen confirmed that the EU had agreed on the 17th package of sanctions against Russia.

Read more on Censor.NET: The Ministry of Culture proposes the EU to take into account the cultural aspect in the next sanctions packages